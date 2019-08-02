Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group Inc (CVE:XLY) were up 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98, approximately 1,104,668 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,237,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $554.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.77.

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Auxly Cannabis Group Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a cannabis streaming company. It provides funding for cannabis production; and holds contractual rights and minority equity interest relating to the operation of cannabis facilities. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc in June 2018.

