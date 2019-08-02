Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Raised to $176.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to $176.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s current price.

ADP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.73.

Shares of ADP opened at $164.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $172.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 411.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 42,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 34,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,354,000 after acquiring an additional 49,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,258,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,520,000 after purchasing an additional 496,843 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,439,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,772,000 after purchasing an additional 683,417 shares during the period. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

