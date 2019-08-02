Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY 2020 guidance to $6.10-6.21 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $164.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.09. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.73.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,854,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,193,000 after acquiring an additional 69,989 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7,029.3% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 34,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

