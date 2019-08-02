Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,302 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $93,517,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,228,779 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $347,288,000 after acquiring an additional 519,100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 364.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 365,694 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,983,000 after acquiring an additional 286,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869,972 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $368,471,000 after acquiring an additional 214,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,039,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,408,523,000 after acquiring an additional 190,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.95.

In other news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $161,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $213,902.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,773 shares of company stock worth $1,109,297 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk stock traded down $6.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.44. 73,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,396. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $178.95. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,340.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.74.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $735.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.