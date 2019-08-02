Auctus (AUC) Price Down 15% This Week

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Auctus has a total market cap of $162,268.00 and approximately $268.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Auctus has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One Auctus token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00268286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.76 or 0.01411427 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00111209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021110 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,833,815 tokens. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.