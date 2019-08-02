AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 52.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $56.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,779,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,677,940. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $34.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26. The company has a market cap of $249.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

