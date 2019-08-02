Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CFO Sells $297,700.00 in Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,177.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Spencer Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $286,520.00.

AAWW traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.75. 961,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,729. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $65.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $663.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 343.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $287,000.

AAWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

