Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Citigroup

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Yield from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised Atlantica Yield from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atlantica Yield from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.39. 76,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Atlantica Yield has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $221.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Yield will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

