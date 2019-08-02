Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America cut shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of ARGGY opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

