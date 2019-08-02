Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.80.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research note on Friday.
In other Associated Capital Group news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,031 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $107,267.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 6,200 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $216,442.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,417 shares of company stock worth $472,808 in the last three months. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:AC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.54. The company has a market cap of $840.78 million, a PE ratio of 93.20 and a beta of 1.09. Associated Capital Group has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $46.86.
Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 55.98%.
Associated Capital Group Company Profile
Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.
