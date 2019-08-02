Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.92 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 36.17% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. Aspen Aerogels updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.6–0.53 EPS.

Aspen Aerogels stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 53,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $154.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

