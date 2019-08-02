Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Buckingham Research

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price target lifted by Buckingham Research from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASH. TheStreet cut Ashland Global from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ashland Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 price target on Ashland Global and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ashland Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.50.

ASH stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.66. 929,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,800. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $64.93 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $641.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

In related news, insider Peter Ganz sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $116,087.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 213.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 738.2% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

