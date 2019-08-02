Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AHT. Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.
NYSE:AHT traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.57. 1,555,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.83.
In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,800.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 25,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,405 shares in the company, valued at $302,774.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. 69.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
