Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AHT. Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NYSE:AHT traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.57. 1,555,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.83.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $415.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.14 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,800.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 25,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,405 shares in the company, valued at $302,774.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. 69.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

