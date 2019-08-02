Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $85.72 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AKG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 7,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,765. Asanko Gold has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AKG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asanko Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Asanko Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

