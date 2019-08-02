Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Svb Leerink lowered Array Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Array Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

ARRY remained flat at $$47.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,577. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Array Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 48.51% and a negative net margin of 52.64%. Array Biopharma’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Array Biopharma will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Victor Sandor sold 40,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $1,076,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,639. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,011 shares of company stock valued at $4,862,502. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Array Biopharma by 19,428.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,554,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,275,000 after buying an additional 2,541,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Array Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,689,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Array Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,776,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Array Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,596,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Array Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,364,000.

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

