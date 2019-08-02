ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Trading 3.2% Higher

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)’s share price traded up 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $95.45 and last traded at $93.56, 6,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 4,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARKEMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ARKEMA/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that ARKEMA/S will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

About ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

