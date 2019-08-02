argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Wedbush

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARGX. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on argenx from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.27.

ARGX stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.67. 3,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,441. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.11. argenx has a one year low of $63.81 and a one year high of $150.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $23,999,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth about $217,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

