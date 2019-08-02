Argentum Silver (CVE:ASL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.30

Argentum Silver Corp (CVE:ASL) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 15500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20.

About Argentum Silver (CVE:ASL)

Argentum Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. It holds 100% interests in the Coyote and Victoria projects situated in the state of Jalisco; and a 100% interest in Butt Township comprising 10 unpatented mining claims located in Butt Township, Ontario.

