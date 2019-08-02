Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT Raised to $19.50

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $19.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARCC. Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 31,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,512. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.63. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.60 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.58% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $81,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bates Ann Torre bought 9,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $171,257.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 20,265 shares of company stock worth $358,269. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 656.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Ares Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 37.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

