Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Issues Earnings Results

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Arconic updated its Q3 guidance to $0.47-0.53 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.

Shares of Arconic stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.76. 4,806,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,051. Arconic has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Arconic’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,849,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,770,000 after buying an additional 97,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,550,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,423,000 after purchasing an additional 390,464 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

