Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RKDA. National Securities restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.
NASDAQ:RKDA remained flat at $$2.02 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 103,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,455. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.19. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $10.40.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.
