Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RKDA. National Securities restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

NASDAQ:RKDA remained flat at $$2.02 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 103,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,455. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.19. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,099.22% and a negative return on equity of 178.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

