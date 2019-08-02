Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.63. 312,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,132. The company has a quick ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $92.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a negative net margin of 1,237.92%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 28,133 shares during the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.