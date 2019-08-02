Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc (LON:ARBB)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1,410.00. Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at $1,385.00, with a volume of 75 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective (down from GBX 1,772 ($23.15)) on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $209.94 million and a P/E ratio of -9.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,346.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a GBX 16 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.26%.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of bank accounts, loans, and overdrafts, as well as foreign trade services. It also provides wealth structuring, tax mitigation, estate preservation, and retirement planning services.

