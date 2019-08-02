Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Aptiv had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

APTV stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,369. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $98.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Aptiv by 88.1% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aptiv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Aptiv from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.68.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

