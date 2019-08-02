AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $742.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup updated its Q3 guidance to $0.91-0.97 EPS.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.02. The company had a trading volume of 269,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,524. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.50. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $88.26 and a 1-year high of $126.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on ATR. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,199,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $242,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATR. FMR LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,283,000 after purchasing an additional 960,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $47,857,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $19,571,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 821,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,429,000 after purchasing an additional 155,135 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $15,693,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

