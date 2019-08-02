Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.71. Applied Materials reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.55. 8,093,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,157,026. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.