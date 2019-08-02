Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $247.00 by Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $247.00 price target from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AAPL. Goldman Sachs Group set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.49.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $4.41 on Wednesday, hitting $204.02. The company had a trading volume of 38,503,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,927,127. The stock has a market cap of $960.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.42. Apple has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,738,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,719,142,000 after purchasing an additional 546,597 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,155,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,929,054,000 after buying an additional 414,856 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 19,949.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,005,513,000 after buying an additional 10,004,976 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,376,114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,815,725,000 after purchasing an additional 241,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,652,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,453,547,000 after purchasing an additional 295,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

