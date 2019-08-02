Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $243.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $239.00 to $243.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.49.

Shares of AAPL opened at $208.43 on Wednesday. Apple has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $233.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.42. The company has a market cap of $960.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Apple by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Apple by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

