Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager globally. The Company operates in three business segments: private equity, capital markets and real estate. It raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension and endowment funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. Apollo Management, L.P. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

APO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,971,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,046. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -150.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $523.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $58,013.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 317.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 91,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 69,306 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 66.3% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 52,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $300,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 387.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,675,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 53.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

