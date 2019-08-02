Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Antares Pharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.83.

NASDAQ ATRS traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 937,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,297. The firm has a market cap of $508.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.25 and a beta of 1.03. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 million. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,998 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

