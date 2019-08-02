Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $74.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Anixter is a leading global distributor of Network & Security Solutions, Electrical & Electronic Solutions and Utility Power Solutions. They help build, connect, protect and power valuable assets and critical infrastructures. From enterprise networks to industrial MRO supply to video surveillance applications to electric power distribution, they offer full-line solutions, and intelligence, that create reliable, resilient systems that sustain businesses and communities. Through their unmatched global distribution network along with their supply chain and technical expertise, they help lower the cost, risk and complexity of their customers’ supply chains. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Anixter International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Anixter International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

NYSE AXE opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Anixter International has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.07.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.52. Anixter International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Anixter International will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Anixter International news, Director Robert J. Eck sold 70,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,428,316.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director F Philip Handy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $130,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Anixter International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,097,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after buying an additional 110,616 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,881,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,570,000 after purchasing an additional 236,884 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,805,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after purchasing an additional 28,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 268,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

