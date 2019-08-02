Analyzing NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) & Perficient (OTCMKTS:PRFT)

NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) and Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NTT DATA CORP/ADR and Perficient’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT DATA CORP/ADR $19.52 billion 0.94 $842.54 million $0.60 21.82 Perficient $498.38 million 2.51 $24.56 million $1.21 31.34

NTT DATA CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Perficient. NTT DATA CORP/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perficient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NTT DATA CORP/ADR and Perficient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT DATA CORP/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Perficient 0 0 5 0 3.00

Perficient has a consensus price target of $36.20, suggesting a potential downside of 4.54%. Given Perficient’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perficient is more favorable than NTT DATA CORP/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares NTT DATA CORP/ADR and Perficient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT DATA CORP/ADR 4.33% 10.05% 3.98% Perficient 5.21% 11.50% 7.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Perficient shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Perficient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

NTT DATA CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Perficient does not pay a dividend. NTT DATA CORP/ADR pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

NTT DATA CORP/ADR has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perficient has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perficient beats NTT DATA CORP/ADR on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

NTT DATA CORP/ADR Company Profile

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EME and LATAM segments. The company offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions. The company was formerly known as NTT Data Communications Systems Corporation and changed its name to NTT DATA Corporation in 1996. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Corporation is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc. provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations. The company also offers management consulting services in the areas of organizational change management, business analytics, project management, process excellence, and other; and cloud services comprising architecture, business value and health checks assessments, strategy and road maps, and vendor evaluation and selection services. In addition, it provides digital marketing services, including search engine marketing, user experience and design, and conversion rate optimization; commerce solutions; and content management solutions. Further, the company offers business analytics; custom applications; business integration; business process management; customer relationship management; enterprise data and business intelligence; enterprise performance management; DevOps; and enterprise mobile solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, automotive and transportation, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, electronics and computer hardware, telecommunications, business services and leisure, media and entertainment, and energy and utilities markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

