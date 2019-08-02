Analyzing Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) & Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) and Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Carolina Trust Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Federal Bancshares $49.80 million 2.14 $7.33 million $2.18 10.92 Carolina Trust Bancshares $22.34 million 3.19 $2.95 million N/A N/A

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Carolina Trust Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Carolina Trust Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Federal Bancshares 20.09% 13.49% 1.12% Carolina Trust Bancshares 10.88% 6.25% 0.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Carolina Trust Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Carolina Trust Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Carolina Trust Bancshares does not pay a dividend. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Carolina Trust Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Federal Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Carolina Trust Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Guaranty Federal Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Guaranty Federal Bancshares is more favorable than Carolina Trust Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carolina Trust Bancshares has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Guaranty Federal Bancshares beats Carolina Trust Bancshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, and construction loans; and consumer and other loans, such as loans secured by certificates of deposit, automobile loans, boat loans, and home equity loans, as well as business loans. As of January 23, 2019, the company had 16 full-service branches in Greene, Christian, Jasper, and Newton Counties and a loan production office in Webster County. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is based in Springfield, Missouri.

Carolina Trust Bancshares Company Profile

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, mortgage, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services. As of December 31, 2018, the company served its customers through a network of automated teller machines and nine full-service offices located in Lincolnton, Denver, Forest City, Gastonia, Hickory, Lake Lure, Mooresville, and Vale, North Carolina, as well as operated a loan production office in Salisbury, North Carolina. Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lincolnton, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.