Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for FireEye (FEYE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE):

7/31/2019 – FireEye had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – FireEye had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

7/31/2019 – FireEye was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – FireEye was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – FireEye was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2019 – FireEye was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of FEYE stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,270. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.16. FireEye Inc has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $20.61.

Get FireEye Inc alerts:

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.45 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FireEye Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Travis M. Reese sold 15,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $229,399.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 885,325 shares in the company, valued at $13,005,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexa King sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $48,507.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,762,772.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,229 shares of company stock worth $298,938. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 10.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 377,900 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 263.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,465 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 43,824 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 897,756 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,004 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 67.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,264 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Featured Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.