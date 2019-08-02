Analysts Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $334.53 Million

Brokerages expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to post $334.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $335.01 million and the lowest is $334.00 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $308.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $324.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.97 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, insider Elan Moriah sold 16,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $922,380.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $170,868.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,769 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,451.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,959 shares of company stock worth $2,014,527 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,750,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verint Systems by 31.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 6.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 19.0% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 345,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,682,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Verint Systems has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $63.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.58.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

