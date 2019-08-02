Analysts Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) will announce sales of $21.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $22.80 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $12.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $96.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.10 million to $105.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $197.27 million, with estimates ranging from $142.10 million to $248.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a negative net margin of 550.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RARE. ValuEngine raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.73. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $90.98.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $93,821.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,138,000 after purchasing an additional 268,551 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,859,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,944,000 after purchasing an additional 387,118 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,749,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,330,000 after purchasing an additional 471,955 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,013,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

