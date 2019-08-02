Analysts Expect NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NewLink Genetics’ earnings. NewLink Genetics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewLink Genetics will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NewLink Genetics.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 1,691.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

NASDAQ NLNK opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54. NewLink Genetics has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 13.33 and a quick ratio of 13.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 404,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 82,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 375,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 89,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,084 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

