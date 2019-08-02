Analysts Expect First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. First Bancshares’ rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $37.13 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.75 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Bancshares an industry rank of 150 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered First Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:FBMS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,202. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.53.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 20.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 13.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 16,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 508.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

