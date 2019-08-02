Analysts Anticipate CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to announce sales of $2.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.28 billion and the lowest is $2.25 billion. CGI posted sales of $2.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $9.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.10 billion to $9.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). CGI had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC cut CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Societe Generale cut CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in CGI in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in CGI in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 59.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

GIB stock opened at $77.18 on Friday. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

