Analysts Anticipate Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centurylink’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Centurylink posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Centurylink.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centurylink has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

CTL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.02. 8,347,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,494,314. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Centurylink has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

In other Centurylink news, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 15,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 471,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,029.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $106,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,788.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 142,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,160. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,981,000. Allstate Corp grew its position in Centurylink by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 38,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Centurylink by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 225,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Centurylink by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centurylink (CTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.