Analysts Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Brokerages expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.90. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $156.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CATY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 target price on Cathay General Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of CATY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.26. 504,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,847. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $123,114.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,990.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 288.0% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

