Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 123.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 577 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,289,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,059,204,000 after purchasing an additional 601,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868,766 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $256,783,000 after purchasing an additional 88,243 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,240,987 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $192,880,000 after purchasing an additional 735,388 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,098,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $135,840,000 after purchasing an additional 154,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,215,902 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $100,779,000 after purchasing an additional 289,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APC traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,504,783. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.63. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $76.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.77.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on APC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

