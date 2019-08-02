Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FOLD. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.91 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $12.45. 2,369,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,241. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.77. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.21.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.82 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.11%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue was up 103.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Raab sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,948.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $528,200. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 374.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 866,793 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,847,000 after acquiring an additional 822,700 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

