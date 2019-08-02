Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. Amgen updated its FY 2019 guidance to $13.75-14.30 EPS and its FY19 guidance to 13.75-14.30 EPS.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $186.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.70. Amgen has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $210.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.41.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

