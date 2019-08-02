Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) Issues Earnings Results

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $91.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 19.76%.

Shares of AMSF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,357. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.95. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.51. Amerisafe has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $67.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

In other news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $52,816.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $39,266.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $246,441 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMSF. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $70.00 price objective on Amerisafe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

