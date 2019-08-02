Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Amerisafe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

In related news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $39,266.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,219.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $154,358.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock worth $246,441. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Amerisafe by 370.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Amerisafe by 4.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Amerisafe during the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amerisafe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMSF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.40. 3,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,059. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.51. Amerisafe has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.95.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $91.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 19.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amerisafe will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

