Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerigo Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.52. 102,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,218. Amerigo Resources has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $98.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $27.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Amerigo Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.