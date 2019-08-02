American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $807,358,000 after purchasing an additional 459,983 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 49.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Stephens set a $131.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.38.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.71. The company had a trading volume of 126,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other American Express news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $12,230,581.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 258,948 shares in the company, valued at $31,060,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,503 shares of company stock worth $22,030,331 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

