AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.41.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.62 and a beta of 0.85. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Raymond C. Stachowiak bought 160,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $438,326.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

