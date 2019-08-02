AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is ($0.34). AMAG Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($1.74). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($2.77). The firm had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.13 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays began coverage on AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of AMAG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 19,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,084. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.30.

In related news, insider Julie Krop bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,664.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 259,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,224,947.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 328,016 shares of company stock worth $2,904,577 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,987 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,924 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 250,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 141,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

